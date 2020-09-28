WEST VIRGINIA, (WOAY) – September is National Voter Registration Month and a local candidate is increasing awareness of the voter registration process.

In 2002, Secretaries of State established September as National Voter Registration Month to encourage voter participation and increase awareness of state requirements and deadlines for voting. Secretary of State Candidate Natalie Tennant encourages West Virginians to register to vote or update their registration in conjunction with National Voter Registration Month, which runs through Sept. 30.

“It’s a very important month because you can see because the 13th of October is the last day to vote. What this month does is focus on telling people this is your chance and your opportunity to have your voice heard. Get registered to vote, ask for your absentee ballot and then vote and send it back in,” Tennant said.

To find your election official or to learn more about voter registration requirements visit canivote.org.