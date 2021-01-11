Schools and sports executive order

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- During Monday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that he issued an executive order establishing that all West Virginia public and private elementary and middle schools may reopen to in-person learning five days each week beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

All high schools will remain closed to in person classes and extracurricular activities if the school’s county is in the red on the DHHR County Alert System.

Additionally, Gov. Justice issued another executive order announcing that winter sports teams will be able to begin practicing on February 14th, with games beginning on March 3rd.

Additional guidance will be published by the West Virginia Department of Education later this week.