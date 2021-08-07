Back to school fair gives away school supplies for free

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Well it’s time to hit the books again, but before that, you need school supplies. Residents from around Raleigh County gathered at the convention center today, to get everything they need before the big day.

Book bags, pencils and other school supplies were available to students across the area, as booths were giving away everything for free.

Assistant Superintendent for Raleigh County Schools Serena Starcher said, “From a school system standpoint, we want all kids to feel at ease when they come to school. They can come out before school starts to see their staff, their principal. They can get on a school bus if they’re the little guys feeling apprehensive.”

The Annual Back to School Community Outreach and Wellness Fair helped give kids some excitement before returning to school on August 17th.

There were even some extra goodies for the kids.

Third-grader Cassidy Dunn said she saw fidget toys and took awesome photos.

Dunn also said she is most excited about meeting new friends.

Although there was no fair held last year due to COVID, Raleigh County Schools hopes to keep it going for next August.

“We certainly have a wide-range of income levels in Raleigh County.” Starcher said, “COVID hasn’t been easy, but even before COVID- there are some families that need help, and that’s okay. We want to help them and help their children be successful.”

A new year of new beginnings, the school system says they’re excited to begin and look forward to seeing all of the children.

If you want to help other children, the Stuff the Bus campaign will be taking school supply donations at the Walmart on North Eisenhower in Beckley from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7th.

