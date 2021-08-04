School supply drive coming to Beckley Walmart this Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As life returns to normal for many, millions of American families continue to experience daily challenges… Like the start of a new school year.

You can help the future leaders of tomorrow with the Stuff the Bus campaign. All you have to do is drop off new school items into one of the bins at the Walmart on North Eisenhower in Beckley.

Sponsors will make sure all items get to kids who need them most. Donations are being accepted this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

