SOUTHERN WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Several schools in our viewing area are experiencing delays and closures Thursday, Jan. 28.

Raleigh and Monroe County schools, as well as Bluefield College are operating on a two-hour delay. Wyoming and McDowell County Schools are operating on a three-hour delay.

Fayette, Mercer, Nicholas, Summers County schools and Mountain View Christian Academy are performing remote learning. Greenbrier County schools are closed.