Santa is making his way to Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Calling all children….Santa will be making a special stop in Bluefield Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Santa and his elf will greet children at the City’s Christmas Tree located by the Railyard dog park from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm. There will be Hot Cocoa, Candy Canes, and a photo opportunity with Santa.

Thank you to our three sponsors: Grant’s Supermarkets, K&K Music, and the City of Bluefield.

In compliance with the Governor’s mandate, social distancing and masks will be required.

