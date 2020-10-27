Salango makes a campaign stop in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – With just days to go before the election, democratic candidate for governor Ben Salango made a stop in his home county.

He was on the side of Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley waving at those driving by alongside a handful of his supporters.

In the final stretch of his campaign, Salango says he wants voters to know the difference between he and Governor Justice saying he is a public servant and Justice is a self servant.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re supporting our coal miners, supporting those good-paying jobs, but we also have to provide new opportunities,” he said. “You know, we have a lot of kids in elementary school and middle school and high school that need new opportunities. We‘ve got to make sure we provide help to our small businesses, make sure we keep our rural healthcare and do everything we can to make Southern West Virginia the economic engine it used to be.”