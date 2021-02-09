Route 717 bridge in Falls Mills area of Tazewell County closed

BRISTOL, VA (WOAY) – Due to recent bridge inspection findings, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has closed the Route 717 (Old Shop Road) bridge in the Falls Mills area of Tazewell County. The bridge is a narrow, one-lane bridge located on Route 717 near the intersection of Route 102.

A timeframe for reopening has not been established. VDOT has finalized design plans for a new Route 717 bridge, however, the funding for the project is currently not available.

Motorists can detour around the closure using Routes 102 and 643, a distance of less than one mile. The bridge averages less than 50 vehicles per day.