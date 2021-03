RODERFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Restaurants are now able to open to 100-percent capacity in West Virginia.

Godfather’s Pizza in Roderfield near Welch has created 11-new jobs since the beginning of the year. The business owner hopes to be able to continue hiring now that restrictions are fully lifted and there is a steady stream of customers.

Godfather’s Pizza is located next to the little general store in Roderfield.