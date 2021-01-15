Rocco Massey named to ARH 2021 Leadership Academy Class

LEXINGTON, KY (WOAY) – Beckley ARH Hospital Clinic Manager Rocco Massey has been named to Appalachian Regional Healthcare’s 2021 Leadership Academy Class.

In 2021, ARH staff from across the ARH healthcare system will begin an intense, 12-month program that develops the abilities of emerging leaders.

The 12 ARH Leadership Academy 2021 Class includes:

Tiffany Herald, ARH Managed Care Pharmacist

Tonya Delph, Clinical Director, Ambulatory Services

Amy Farley, Director of Radiology, Middlesboro ARH Hospital

William Gaunt, MD, General Surgeon, Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center

James Hensley, System Director of Infection Prevention

Katherine Moore, Chief Nursing Officer, ARH Our Lady of the Way Hospital

Lucas Brooks, Assistant Administrator, Barboursville ARH Hospital

Danielle Harmon, ARH System Manager of Community Outreach,

Rocco Massey, Clinic Manager, Beckley ARH Hospital

Mike Roberts, Chief Technology Officer, Information Systems

Patricia Smith, Director of the ARH Command Center

Medina Tipton, Assistant System Administrator, Ambulatory Services

Over the next 12 months, the ARH Leadership Academy Class will explore different leadership models and become familiar on how to leverage their unique strengths within each model. The areas of focus are designed to help each individual address issues or situations in their own areas while providing a broader perspective on the concerns of the larger organization.

“We are excited to announce the 2021 ARH Leadership Academy participants,” said Sonya Bergman, Vice President Human Resources. “Each participant was chosen for their professional expertise, and we look forward to watching them grow in their leadership skills.”