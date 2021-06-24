Ridge Runners, Whistlepigs come up short Wednesday

BLUEFIELD, WV & PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Both the Bluefield Ridge Runners & Princeton Whistlepigs remained at home Wednesday, but their visiting opponents would come away with wins.

At Bowen Field, the Ridge Runners scored first against Johnson City, but the Doughboys posted three runs in the third, and several more runs late to 8-3. The Doughboys take both games of the series.

The Kingsport Axmen scored first en route to a 4-1 win at Hunnicutt Field, earning a split of the two-game series. Princeton remains home the next four nights with games against Elizabethton and Pulaski, while Bluefield goes goes to Greeneville Thursday & Friday.

In the Prospect League, the West Virginia Miners overcame an early deficit to win 7-3 over Lafayette, in the opener of a three-game series. Isaiah Ortega-Jones recorded three RBI for the Miners, while four others had two RBI each.

