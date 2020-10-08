Restaurant owner offers kitchen, equipment to baker

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – After seeing a plea for help on Facebook, Padrino’s owner Christy Bahr knew she had to step in to help support a new entrepreneur.

Ashley Kincaid never intended for her cinnamon roll baking to be a full-time business. It started as just something to do while staying at home with her young child.

“I was actually baking cinnamon rolls not to sell, but for birthdays and individuals,” said Kincaid. “Someone posted the cinnamon rolls on Facebook and I ha …so many people asking that I just had to make a page.”

Then, she started raking in the orders, and it wasn’t long before she she found out she didn’t meet health department requirements to keep going. That’s when Padrino’s stepped in.

“I’m very supportive of women who own businesses or who are trying to venture out,” said Padrino’s owner Christy Bahr. “We struggle sometimes with just being seen and we feel like the underdog sometimes. For women, we just need to empower and encourage and support each other anyway that we can.”

Now, Ashley has industrial sized equipment to work with rather than the much smaller personal equipment she’s used to.

“It’s amazing for someone to reach out when they don’t even know you,” said Kincaid. “Being able to trust you to give you a key to their business? That just shows that there are still good people in the world.”

It seems that customers can’t want for her to get to baking either– with one customer comparing her treats to a State Fair favorite.

“I tried the cinnamon rolls at the fairgrounds this year,” said the customer. “Their [cinnamon rolls] are just a little bit too buttery, like you can taste the butter. This is more smooth and rich.”

You can order cinnamon rolls for yourself through Ashley’s facebook page.