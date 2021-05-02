Renegade Monster Truck Tour pays a visit to southern West Virginia

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – The Renegade Monster Truck Tour made its fourth stop at the Beckley Motorsports Park for some high octane action on the track.

The tour brought six of the biggest monster trucks in country along with their tough trucks to compete for points in several competitions.

“We have three competitions with our Renegade Monster Trucks which is the best trick competition, the racing competition, and the free style competition,” said Event Host Matteau Isbill. “Then we have our Renegade Road Rippers, which are just tough trucks, but we call them our Renegade Road Rippers on this tour and they do an awesome racing completion for the fans.”

Putting together a racing event of this magnitude takes a lot of time and planning. But due to the large fan base here in southern West Virginia organizers say they needed two shows just to fit everyone in.

“This event here, Zane with the Renegade Monster Truck Series he’s like Rob we’ll just hold one show,” said Owner of Beckley Motorsports Park Robert Mooney. “I said no Zane it won’t work we need two shows for everybody here, let’s give everybody here a chance to see it. Anyway, he’s like nah one show, three weeks later he called me up and said man can we do two shows.”

The great turnout for the event is one the reasons the Renegade Tour keeps coming back to the Mountain State each year.

“We love the crowds, we’ve been to Beckley before and the fans here are just absolutely incredible and it’s awesome to see how many fans want to come out and hang out to see the show,” Isbill said. “We can’t wait to come back next year and tear it up for you fans.”

You can stay up to date with the monster truck tour by following them on Facebook or online at renegademttour.com.

For more racing action at the track visit the Beckley Motorsports Park Facebook page

