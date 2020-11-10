“Renaissance Village” in Welch holding open house tomorrow

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – Renaissance Village in Welch will be holding an open house tomorrow.

This apartment complex has been open since September, and has both one and two bedroom apartments available. There will be food and beverages provided for those in attendance.

“The apartments are furnished with all kitchen appliances and a stackable washer and dryer,” said Renaissance Village Residential Manager Whitney Bishop. “What’s included in the rent is water, sewer, gas and trash. So you would only have to pay electric, and phone or internet, whatever you would need.”

Renaissance Village will be showcasing rooms from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm.