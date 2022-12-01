Registration now open for West Virginia Wild & Wonderful Race Series

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Wild & Wonderful Racing Series is registering runners for its 2023 events.

The series is a partnership of local directors offering statewide high-quality race events to showcase world-class locations and make positive economic impacts in West Virginia communities.

Greenbrier River Trail Marathon, Appalachian Timing Group, Canaan Valley Running Company, and Active Southern West Virginia will co-brand seven race weekends in 2023.

Racers who compete in three race regions will earn a custom series shirt, and those who compete in all four race regions will receive a custom shirt and high-quality branded hoodie.

Region 1 – Fayette County, New River Gorge

Directed by Active SWV

Run The Summit and New River Gorge Rim to Rim

Region 2 – Tucker County, Canaan Valley

Directed by Canaan Valley Running Company

Canaan Valley Half, Canaan Valley Trail, Moonlight on the Falls

Region 3 – Clay County, Elk River Rail Trail

Directed by APTiming

Elk River Rail Trail Marathon/Half Marathon

Region 4 – Pocahontas County, Greenbrier River Trail

Directed by Greenbrier River Trail Association

Greenbrier River Trail Marathon/Half Marathon

For more information on the WV Race Series, visit www.wvseries.com.

Related