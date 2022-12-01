Registration now open for West Virginia Wild & Wonderful Race Series

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Wild & Wonderful Racing Series is registering runners for its 2023 events.
The series is a partnership of local directors offering statewide high-quality race events to showcase world-class locations and make positive economic impacts in West Virginia communities.
Greenbrier River Trail Marathon, Appalachian Timing Group, Canaan Valley Running Company, and Active Southern West Virginia will co-brand seven race weekends in 2023.
Racers who compete in three race regions will earn a custom series shirt, and those who compete in all four race regions will receive a custom shirt and high-quality branded hoodie.
Region 1 – Fayette County, New River Gorge
Directed by Active SWV
Run The Summit and New River Gorge Rim to Rim
Region 2 – Tucker County, Canaan Valley
Directed by Canaan Valley Running Company
Canaan Valley Half, Canaan Valley Trail, Moonlight on the Falls
Region 3 – Clay County, Elk River Rail Trail
Directed by APTiming
Elk River Rail Trail Marathon/Half Marathon
Region 4 – Pocahontas County, Greenbrier River Trail
Directed by Greenbrier River Trail Association
Greenbrier River Trail Marathon/Half Marathon
For more information on the WV Race Series, visit www.wvseries.com.