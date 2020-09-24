Re-opening date announced at Westside High School after positive COVID-19 test

By
Tyler Barker
-

CLEAR FORK, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming County Board of Education has announced the re-opening date for Westside High School.

Westside High School will resume in-person instruction and activities on October 8, 2020, after a positive COVID-19 test was confirmed.

RELATED: Westside High School closed until further notice after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

September 24, 2020ATTENTION WESTSIDE SCHOOL STUDENTS, STAFF, and FAMILIES:The Wyoming County Health Department,…

Posted by Wyoming County Board Of Education on Thursday, September 24, 2020

 

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR