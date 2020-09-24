Re-opening date announced at Westside High School after positive COVID-19 test

CLEAR FORK, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming County Board of Education has announced the re-opening date for Westside High School.
Westside High School will resume in-person instruction and activities on October 8, 2020, after a positive COVID-19 test was confirmed.
