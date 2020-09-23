Westside High School closed until further notice after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CLEAR FORK, WV (WOAY) – Westside High School is closed until further notice after a staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
According to the Wyoming County Board of Education, one staff member at Westside High School tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. After conducting the initial contact tracing and investigation, it was determined by the Health Department that the school will be closed currently.
A reopening date will be announced ASAP.
