Westside High School closed until further notice after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CLEAR FORK, WV (WOAY) – Westside High School is closed until further notice after a staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

According to the Wyoming County Board of Education, one staff member at Westside High School tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.  After conducting the initial contact tracing and investigation, it was determined by the Health Department that the school will be closed currently.

A reopening date will be announced ASAP.

