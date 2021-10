BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

James “Bo” Robert Cook, 31, was reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 29 and was last seen on Diane Dr. in Beckley.

┬áIf you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at (304) 255-STOP.

