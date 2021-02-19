Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announces the start of EGames.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)-Starting on February 23, 2021 Raleigh County Parks and Recreation will be hosting eGames or Electronic Games. eGames or eSports are video game tournaments.

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation will host numerous opportunities for video game players to play together and in the future win small prizes. The first games can be played on Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and hopefully branching into other eSports, gaming systems and cross platform play. For the first few games there is no charge to play and the tournament codes are free. Once the bugs are worked there will be a small fee to play and prizes will be offered.

First game Tuesday Feb 23, 2021 game starts at 6:00pm. Sign-ups start Sunday night thru Tuesday at 3pm.

Tuesday March 2, 2021 times will be announced soon.

To find out more about eGames check out our Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/EGames-RCPRA-100435058685282) or our website under the activities tab (raleighcountyparks.org).

For more information about Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, please, visit our website raleighcountyparks.org, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.