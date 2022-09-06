Raleigh County Community Action Association requests residents participate in Community Needs Survey

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) asks the public to participate in a Community Needs survey to assess what services and programs they need in the area. The anonymous survey focuses on employment, housing, childcare resources, healthcare, and emergency services.

RCCAA encourages all Raleigh County residents to voice their opinions on how the county can improve. The more input they receive, the better they can address regional issues.

For more information or to participate in the survey, visit https://www.rccaa.org/community-needs-survey

Related