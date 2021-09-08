Raleigh County Board of Education votes to mandate masks

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County School Board voted Wednesday morning to mandate masks in schools.

The decision comes after the county originally decided to leave masks as a choice.

According to Superintendent David Price, the decision was made in response to the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in various Raleigh County schools.

“We’ve been in school for three weeks and based on our number of quarantines and cases, the board determined that several things would be modified,” Price said.

Face coverings will be required between now and October 14, at which time they’ll be reviewed once again by the school board.

The mask mandate applies to all students, faculty, staff and visitors when inside school buildings and buses. Masks are not required at outside junctions such as sporting events.

Stay with WOAY for more updates when the mandate is reviewed in October.

Related