Raleigh County ATV accident sends two to the hospital

TAMS, WV (WOAY) – Two people are in the hospital following a single-vehicle ATV wreck at the Burning Rock Off-Road Park.

Raleigh County Dispatchers received a call just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday that two people riding an ATV went 50 feet over a hill.

Sophia City Fire and Rescue, Sophia Area Volunteer Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department, Beaver Fire Department, Rhodell Volunteer Fire Department, Jan Care and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that one person was transported on the ground to Raleigh General Hospital, while the other was air lifted to a local hospital.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The Sophia Police Department is still on scene.

Stick with WOAY as more details emerge on this situation.

Related