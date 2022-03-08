Raleigh County and the City of Beckley plan to build new animal shelter to control humane society’s heavy influx

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A problem the non-profit Humane Society of Raleigh County has been dealing with for a while, the shelter is overwhelmed by the number of strays.

Many dogs brought in by animal control have not been able to be accepted at the shelter since mid-February. In an effort to alleviate the issue, officials are looking to build a new county and city-operated animal shelter, only it would mean resorting to a factor that doesn’t sit well with most.

“If we do build a kennel, I’m sure there will be some euthanization because you cannot keep dogs in a cage for up to 6 months to a year,” says President of the Raleigh County Commission, Dave Tolliver.

Tolliver says that if the shelter is built, however, euthanization would be the last resort.

While some of the stray’s more aggressive nature poses a bigger challenge, he says they would try their best to send the dogs to out-of-state animal rescue centers or have them adopted before more severe measures are taken.

Right now there are a total of 10 dogs that have had to be sent to private homes due to the overflow at the humane society.

“We have to do something, I mean we cannot continue what we’re doing now. I understand that they are full, they can’t take any more,” Tolliver says. “We have three animal control people and they respond to all calls, aggressive dogs biting people.”

The county just purchased an emergency kennel for the most aggressive dogs that will be placed behind the sheriff’s department.

The Raleigh County Commission and the City of Beckley are currently working together to find a location in the area to build the new shelter on.

