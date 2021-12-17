Rainelle community comes together to support Kentucky tornado victims

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Some locals in the Rainelle community are helping those affected by the tornados in Kentucky.

John Harris has set up at the Park Center and is collecting canned goods and cases of water to send to people in need.

He plans to fill the trailer with as many donations as possible, and drive it on a mission trip to Kentucky on December 27. He says he’s just doing what’s right.

“I saw where the baby had died, and God just pulled on my heart and said hey you need to do something,” Harris said. “Then I thought back when we had the flood here, and all the volunteers came and helped us. It’s just the right thing to do.”

Harris also said many organizations helped out with the effort, including local churches and stores.

