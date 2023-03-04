Quiet Weather Pattern, Transition Towards Cooler Temperatures

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): High pressure will ensure a dry stretch of weather continues here in southern West Virginia through most of next week.

A cold front will push through early Tuesday with a wind shift and brisk conditions, but nothing like the magnitude of gusts we experienced on Friday into early Saturday.

The next moisture-logged weather system arrives late this week with a threat for rain before a likely pattern shift towards below-average temperatures starting the week of March 13-17.

Below is Braden Petry’s 7-Day Forecast! Join him again tonight at 11 p.m. for an update!

