Purple Heart parking available at Erma Byrd Higher Ed. Center

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Under normal circumstances, watching paint dry is usually a boring event, but today that called for celebration.

Upward Bound at Concord University painted new Purple Heart parking spaces outside the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center. Three spaces in front of the center now give purple heart recipients a close parking spot to higher education.

“It’s just a way for us to say ‘we greatly appreciate what you’re doing for the country, we appreciate your sacrifices,” said Veterans’ Academic Advisor Steven Kennedy. “This sign is identical to the one we have at the Concord campus in Athens. It’s just to show our appreciation to the veterans and what they’ve done for us.”

Upward Bound is meant to help veterans readjust to civilian life by getting them involved in higher education. For more information, visit their website.