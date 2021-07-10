Public hearings set on West Virginia redistricting process

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public hearings have been set on West Virginia’s redistricting process.

The Legislature’s joint redistricting committee will hold 12 in-person hearings and three virtual hearings.

The first hearing is July 27 at the Putnam County Judicial Building in Winfield. Other hearings are set for July 29 at Chief Logan State Park in Logan, Aug. 3 at Tamarack in Beckley, Aug. 4 at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center and Aug. 10 at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke.

Lawmakers will decide on legislative district boundaries as well as how to split the state into two congressional districts, down from the current three. West Virginia’s long population slide cost the state its third congressional seat, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released in April.

A special session is expected to convene later in the year on the redistricting process.

