Princeton community Hospital to host Diabetes Education Classes starting January 11th

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) will host free Diabetes Education classes to inform the community on how to effectively manage living with diabetes.

Classes will take place at the PCH Education Department which is now off-site from the PCH main campus.

The Department is currently in a temporary trailer behind Southern Highlands at 184 Springhaven Drive.

Classes start on January 11th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

PCH will host classes every month: March 23, May 11, July 27, September 21, and November 8th.

To register for a class, call 304-487-7642 or 304-487-7074.

