Princeton businesses participate in Small Town Tuesdays

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton businesses are teaming up to encourage residents to shop local.

From now until Christmas on every Tuesday, certain businesses along Mercer Street will be participating in “Small Town Tuesdays” open until 8 P.M.

Lori McKinney with the RiffRaff Arts Collective helped coordinate the project, and says it’s meant to potentially bring back Mercer Street to its heyday.

“People have such great histories of Mercer Street; they remember shopping here. And I never tire of hearing people say there was elbow-to-elbow traffic, and every Saturday their whole family would come down here and go shopping. If people could put their feet on this pavement and support these local businesses, we can have another heyday,” McKinney said.

So far more than a dozen businesses have teamed up to participate in the initiative.