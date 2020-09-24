Prime Lending opens new office in the Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Those who are interested in purchasing a house in the Princeton area will now have access to Prime Lending’s newest office in West Virginia.

Prime Lending held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of a new office in the Princeton market. The company offers mortgage, conventional and jumbo loans. The branch is located at 1603 Honaker Avenue.

“The Princeton real estate market had asked us when we were coming. For several years they wanted us to be apart of the community so we were invited and we’re glad to finally be here,” Sales Manager David Houser.

To learn more about the Princeton branch, be sure to “like” its Facebook page at Prime Lending – Princeton WV.