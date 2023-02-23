Price Run Road to close on February 27 for repairs

Greenbrier County, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces County Route 60/37, Price Run Road, will be closed Monday, February 27 at 7:00 am for construction.

WVDOH will repair a failing bridge structure 0.05 miles west of the eastern junction with US 60.

Local traffic will have access to all properties along Price Run Road via the western junction with US 60.

Motorists should obey all traffic control signs and devices and travel carefully around the work zone.

The department estimates the road will reopen on Friday, March 3, at 5:00 pm.

