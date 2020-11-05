Police chase ends in car crash on Route 19

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Police chase ends in crash on Route 19 in Fayette County. Cpl. Ellison with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Dept. was conducting a defective equipment stop in Summersville earlier when the man he stopped took off in his vehicle.

That led to a cross-county pursuit into Fayette County that eventually led to the man crashing into the guardrail near the Boy Scout Welcome Center. Cpl. Ellison says the man was wanted out of Ohio.

Expect delays on 19 as law enforcement investigate the scene. They are not releasing the identity of the man at this time.