United States suffering from life-threatening plasma shortage

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The United States is currently suffering from a life-threatening shortage of plasma.

Plasma needs have increased dramatically. The plasma collection has dropped 20% since the start of COVID-19, as it played a huge role in treating patients worldwide.

Princeton Community Hospital President and CEO Karen Bowling said, “Red Cross will send us an alert… We can put it on our Facebook message. It’s an ongoing public health emergency in some ways and it’s our job as healthcare providers is to keep continuing to focus attention on that.”

For more information on how you can help contribute to the plasma supply, check here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/how-to-donate/types-of-blood-donations/plasma-donation.html.

Related