Pineville celebrates Labor Day with parade through town

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – From first responders to beauty pageant queens, downtown Pineville is filled up for the 2021 Labor Day Parade.

The Pineville Middle School volleyball team has its own truck, tossing candy out to kids on the side of the road.

“We’re just coming out and just gonna give some candy to some kids,” said Pineville Middle School Volleyball Player Lauren Staton. “Just gonna have a good time with the team.”

After last year’s parade was postponed due to COVID-19, organizers and participants are just grateful to be back out here in 2021.

“It’s just kind of a staple of our community to have the Labor Day parade,” said Parade Chair Angel Lane.

“It’s great to be here today,” added Pineville Native Lindsey Thompson. “To get out and see everyone and wave at everyone.”

Thompson is a Pineville native who has attended the parade for as long as she can remember. What’s special about this year, though, is sharing the experience with her kids for the first time.

“We’re just really excited to be a part of it,” Thompson said.

Wendy Bishop is driving this truck for her river kayaking business. She’s also a Pineville native and is thrilled to see so many people in the streets in honor of Labor Day.

“Just being able to be together this year,” Bishop said. “Joining in, all of the different business and all of the kids. It’s just a good time.”

For the participants, what’s most important about the parade returning is the connection that’s built within the community.

“I’m just excited to see the kids and have them be happy,” Staton said. “I get to be with my team and I’m just happy I get to be with them today.”

