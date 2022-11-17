Pelosi steps down from Democratic leadership but will remain in Congress

Washington, DC (WOAY) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she will not seek a leadership role in the new Congress.

Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and following the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home.

Pelosi plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district.

Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led the passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.

Related