One Tank Trip: Winter Wonderland Light Display

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – You don’t have to go very far, nor even barely use up a tank of gas getting there, to see one of the best Christmas lights displays around.

Everybody’s favorite, Winter Wonderland Light Display is making its return to Fayette County Park yet again.

Now just two weeks away, the display is expected to light up every corner of the park from December 1 to December 30.

Organizers at the park say it’s a most anticipated tradition the whole family enjoys making their way out to.

“You have 30 days to come out, see Santa Claus, and grab some hot cocoa, we have Party Palooza that will be here as well,” Fayette County Park Assistant, Angel Duncan says. “It’s just a nice event where you can still kind of get out in the cold weather, see the lights and see Santa and just enjoy Christmas.”

The light display has been a locally-beloved holiday tradition for many years now.

Offering a variety of almost every Christmas-themed light one could imagine, driving through, people will find their favorite candies, cartoons, Disney characters, and the original Christmas characters and themes all lit up.

The Park Assistant Angel Duncan says there’s no shortage of displays, and all of them are uniquely special.

“It’s just different things that our guys make here at the park. It’s not like we go out and buy anything, a couple of the guys build all of our stuff,” says Duncan.

The light display will be open 7 days a week from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting on December 1. It’s a $5 entry fee into the park for the event and they will only take cash or check.

Guests have the option of driving around as many times as they want and concessions will be available.

You can see their full December event calendar on the park’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

