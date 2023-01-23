One Storm Exits, Another Eyes Southern West Virginia

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A winter wonderland has returned to the region thanks to an upper-level low pressure pushing across the state this afternoon. The snow flurries will end by daybreak Tuesday, but no additional snow is forecast.

On the heels of this storm, another is taking shape in the Southwest.

The timeline for the event is below:

Wednesday 6-9 a.m.: Freezing rain commences along and east of Route 219 with all rain west of Route 219.

Noon-2 p.m.: Freezing rain transitions to freezing drizzle.

Midnight to 2 a.m. Thursday: Rain/freezing drizzle transitions to snow showers.

Total ice accumulation expected below:

Midnight to 3 a.m. Friday: Snow showers end with a general 1-2 inches across the region, higher amounts of 3-5 inches in Pocahontas County.

