Notoriously Morbid celebrates new location

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Previously located in the Plaza Mall, Notoriously Morbid is celebrating its new location in the Beckley By-Pass Plaza Shopping Center with an all-day event, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music by Matt and Emily Deal, and special scratch-offs discounting purchases made throughout the store.

“Over there we really liked the location but we were kind of hidden in the back of the mall, we didn’t have a storefront, here we are more exposed to the public, this plaza seems to get a lot of traffic, so we’re really excited about seeing new faces,” says Thomas Marcum, Co-owner of Notoriously Morbid.

The store has also gotten early releases of new products that you can check out at the new location or by clicking the link for the store from our website.

The store also has new hours– it will now be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.

