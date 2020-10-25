Norfolk Southern issues letter to Grant Street Bridge Task Force

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Norfolk Southern issues a letter to the Grant Street Bridge Task Force.
The letter outlines the transportation company’s involvement with the city’s bridge. In the letter, the company shares information on an agreement with the city and an analysis of alternatives to restore access to the north and east ends of Bluefield.
WOAY-TV is a family-owned television station located in Oak Hill, WV. WOAY covers nine counties in total: Fayette, Greenbrier, Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell Counties in West Virginia and Tazewell County, Virginia.