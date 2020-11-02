New salt storage area near completion at Public Works building

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield moves its Public Works building to a new location last year.

The new location is safer, more well lit, and has offered opportunities for upgrades in multiple areas. One of those upgrades will be a new storage area for salt that is nearing completion.

“What didn’t come with us was the big structures,” said Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout. “That’s where we keep our salt. We keep our salt and we keep our mix that we do for that piece. That was a large engineering feat by our engineering department, as well as public works who actually built it.”

The new storage structure will hold an entire season’s worth of salt.