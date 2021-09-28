New River Primary students participate in “Day of Code” with WVU representatives

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The next generation of coders is closer and younger than you think.

New River Primary hosted representatives from West Virginia University to participate in Day of Code. Students had the chance to code both with and without technology and staff members say it’s a great way to improve their education experience.

“This is going to give them the opportunity with our 21st century skills,” said New River Primary First Grade Teacher Eleanor Gandee. “They’re getting communication, they’re talking about different things they’re going to see in technology fields later on in their years. And then just working together and brainstorming when they run into a problem, what to do after that.”

The coding activities ended today, but New River Primary will have more enrichment opportunities coming up in the fall.

