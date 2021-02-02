New River CTC receives $1,000 grant to boost workplace wellness

BEAVER, WV (WOAY)-New River Community and Technical College has been selected as one of only 20 workplaces statewide to receive a $1,000 grant to support workplace wellness.

The grants were awarded by Active Southern West Virginia (Active SWV) in partnership with the WV Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD).

For 2021, New River CTC’s Workplace Wellness committee is focusing on menu, movement and mindfulness. The topics will be covered in Zoom lunch and learn sessions designed specifically for college employees.

“The past year has been different for everyone, and many college employees are still working remotely. The program that we’ve designed for 2021 will address work environment challenges along with the stress employees may feel from work, in their personal lives and from the COVID-19 pandemic,” explained New River CTC Human Resources Director Stephanie Adkins.

Active SWV is a non-profit providing an ecosystem of physical activity for the residents of southern West Virginia by offering programs led by trained volunteers from within the communities they serve. One piece of this ecosystem is Workplace Wellness.

“We spend a significant portion of our lives at work. It’s important we don’t wait until we’re home to consider our wellness,” said Active SWV Workplace Wellness Director Veronica Crosier. “With these grants, we hope to supply the tools and ignite the inspiration needed for workplaces to kick off a sustainable wellness program for their employees.”

New River CTC first launched Workplace Wellness working with Active SWV in 2018. Two college employees, Stephanie Adkins and Jenni Canterbury, hold certification in CDC Work@Health Employer Training. Adkins and Canterbury received the training working with Active SWV. The six-week evidence-based course gives participants the tools and education to develop and sustain a workplace wellness program for years to come.

To learn more about workplace wellness grants through Active SWV, or starting your own workplace wellness program, contact Veronica Crosier at veronica@activeswv.com.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).