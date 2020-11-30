New River CTC holds spring registration events

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Registration is underway at New River Community and Technical College for spring classes starting January 19, 2021, and campus events are planned to help students register for classes.

“With the holidays approaching and the new semester soon after, we want to give both current and new students an opportunity to come to campus, talk to our faculty and staff and register for spring classes,” explained Executive Director for Institutional Advancement and the New River CTC Foundation Michael Green.

Campus Connect events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg on Monday, December 7; the Mercer County Campus in Princeton on Wednesday, December 9; the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville on Monday, December 14; and the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver on Wednesday, December 16. Those interested in attending can register for the events online at www.newriver.edu/campus-connect/. Masks are required in all New River CTC buildings.

More than 40 of New River CTC’s degree and certificate programs qualify for free tuition through the West Virginia Invests grant program, and the college is currently accepting new students. Barbering, cosmetology, cyber security and electric distribution engineering technology (line service training) will have new class starts in January.

For the spring 2021 semester New River CTC will continue offering web enhanced face-to-face classes using Zoom video conferencing, online classes and face-to-face lab classes for technical, nursing, allied health and EMS programs.

Registration for the spring semester will continue through January 15, 2021.

For more information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.