New nonprofit Seed Sower Inc opens women’s recovery home

DAWSON, WV (WOAY) – A unique and transformative new program, Seed Sower Inc., is opening its doors to the community for a day at its new location in Dawson, West Virginia.

The all-day open-house is introducing the organization’s mission of helping struggling women with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) get back on their feet, and they are sharing their approach on how they plan to do it.

“Today is Seed Sower’s official I guess welcome ceremony to the community and our open house, so this is where we invite our friends and neighbors just to come up and see who we are, what we’re doing, who we’re serving, and hopefully learn a little bit about what recovery is,” says Executive Director of Seed Sower Inc, James Phillips.

Offering a safe, comfortable place beyond the rehab facility, Seed Sower provides women with a more permanent place to continue their recovery process through safe, supervised housing, transportation, and recovery support services.

And the organization was inspired to make their home in Southern West Virginia as they feel the need here is highly great, especially for women.

“There’s always been an easily identifiable gap in the treatment continuum for women,” he says. “After the first 7 or 28 day programs that we have in the area for detox, there’s nowhere else for them to continue their journey in a long-term fashion.”

The open house was organized by separate stations each outlining the four dimensions of addiction recovery– home, health, purpose, and community. And, at each station, people got a chance to read personal stories involving these dimensions, why they are needed, as well as the myths behind them.

“The evidence has been building for decades that the key to recovery, of course, it starts with breaking that chemical bond, but it’s just barely a drop in the bucket to what a recovery pathway is, it’s a marathon, not a sprint,” says Phillips.

Free Narcan training and hand-outs were also being given out at the open house.

Once women have completed their treatment at the Seed Sower house in Dawson, they will be eligible to participate in an unsupervised step-down housing program–the organization plans to open its first location for that in Montgomery, which they will be launching within the next few months.

You can find an application for the services Seed Sower offers by visiting the application page of their website or by calling them at (304)392-25222.

