New coffee shop opens up in Crab Orchard

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY) – Hilltop Coffee Company is now officially open in Crab Orchard.

B.K. Vaught purchased the old Crab Orchard Elementary School building off of Robert C. Byrd Drive and Panda Lane.

Vaught has since turned it into what they call the Orchard Park full of medical and business office space, and he wanted to make the coffee shop the finishing touch.

Hilltop Coffee Company serves all basic coffee drinks and specialty ones as well.

“We hope that this a place for community, a place that folks in the neighborhood can stop by and grab something quickly on their way to work, or in the evening, come and hang out whenever we’re more freely able to do that and really provide a nice change for people on this end of town,” Vaught said.

The shop is open from Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Their physical address is 1404 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Suite 200 in Crab Orchard.