Nelly & Styx Headline WV State Fair Concert Series

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The 96th annual WV State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 12-21.

Aug. 12: Nelly

Aug. 13: Whiskey Myers with special guest the Steel Woods

Aug. 14: for KING & COUNTRY with special guest Rebecca St. James

Aug. 15: Styx

Aug. 16: Mac Powell & The Family Reunion (Free)

Aug. 17: Shenandoah (Free)

Aug. 19: Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd

Aug. 20: Brantley Gilbert

Aug. 21: Buckin’B Bull Ride

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. and may be on the State Fair’s Website or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).

*Organizers warn against buying tickets from any third party vendors.

Attendees may be asked to wear masks or follow other social distancing guidelines if mandated by the state at that time.

