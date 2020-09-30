Nearly 95,000 absentee ballots have been requested in West Virginia for upcoming General Election

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Today, Secretary of State Mac Warner released a weekly update on statewide voter participation in the Nov. 3 General Election.

Data as of Sept. 29, 2020:

Total statewide absentee ballots requested: 94,413

Registered voters: 1,249,812

As of today, 89,096 absentee ballots have been sent to voters, which equates to 94.4% of ballots requested.

“For voters with access to the absentee ballot request portal, our data shows the online option is their most expedient way to request a ballot,” Warner said. “Clerks across the state are returning requested ballots within about a day of voters requesting them. They are now able to give more time and attention to the voters who need assistance when filling out the paper application or need additional items to complete the voting process.”

Voters may request a ballot online using the absentee ballot application portal, by printing and mailing an application from GoVoteWV.com or by calling or writing their county clerk to request an application form by mail. A directory of county clerks is located online at GoVoteWV.com, or voters may call 304-558-6000 for assistance.

County Clerks started mailing absentee ballots to voters who requested them on Friday, Sept. 18. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28, and applications must be received by the county clerk by that date to be accepted.

Oct. 13 is the last day to register or update your registration to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election. For more information on how to vote in the upcoming election, including how to register to vote or update your registration, visit GoVoteWV.com.