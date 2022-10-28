Nearly $87,000 bequest given to Brian’s Safehouse, develops a trust fund to further carry on the legacy

PROSPERITY, WV (WOAY) – The late Ruth Elizabeth Eye Webb spent a life of generosity and service to others.

Now, she’s passing her legacy on. Her brother, John L. Eye joined those at Brian’s Safehouse on Wednesday to present a bequest of $86,732 from Webb to the safe house.

“My sister Ruth was very fascinated by the story of the Brush family and Brian’s Safehouse,” says the youngest member of the John W. Eye family John L. Eye.

As fentanyl pushes through the U.S and as overdose deaths skyrocket, a faith-based place of recovery that Brian’s Safehouse offers is more crucial than ever. Such donation given to the organization is also more important than ever.

Now, it has given the ministry an opportunity to start a trust fund known as the Ruth Webb Memorial Fund.

The co-founder and Executive Director of Brian’s Safehouse, Leon Brush says that he hopes to use the funds to upgrade the dorm rooms at the facility, as well as build a community center to accommodate their growing number of graduates.

“All of our growth comes from community involvement, we are not a government-funded organization and we rely totally on the contributions of other people,” Brush says.

As Webb had been a client with Edward Jones Investment out of Beckley for a number of years, a representative from the agency was also a part of Wednesday’s check signing.

He said, like Webb, others can pass on their own legacies.

“Your legacy doesn’t have to stop with you, your legacy can extend on to the future through multiple generations,” a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones, Doug Lehman says. “Ruth was blessed in life with many gifts and she wanted to make sure that those things continued on.”

The legacy that the Ruth Webb Memorial Fund leaves behind will leave a positive impact on the ministry for generations to come. They now invite others to carry on that legacy through more generous donations.

Donations to add to the memorial fund can be sent to Brian’s Safehouse, P.O Box 1122 Beckley, WV, 25802. They ask that you write Ruth Webb Memorial Fund on the check’s memo line.

