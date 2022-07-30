Nearly 100 vehicles or more expected to roll in for Beckley’s annual Summer Car and Bike Show

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Cars and bikes of many kinds of makes and models filled the streets of downtown Beckley Saturday evening.

The city’s Summer Car and Bike Show made its annual return. The local Shade Tree Car Club partnered up with the city to help make it happen.

While the city and the car club come together to host many events, it was the first year for co-hosting this particular car show.

“Shade Tree and Beckley Events, they work so well together, we make a great team, we have pulled off some really big functions together, and we just thought it would be a good fit that we finally do a car show together,” Vice President of Shade Tree Car Club Stephanie French says.

“This is the show that the city, different departments pick out their favorite, the mayor picks out his favorite, so people look forward to that,” adds Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield.

Cars and bikes weren’t the only features to fill the streets uptown— live musical entertainment and plenty of food vendors were some other major highlights.

But, of course, the wheels, suspensions, and revving engines were the main attractions, and around 100 vehicles or more were expected to cruise in to show them off.

“You know with the last few days being real rainy and ugly we were praying we would have sunshine, and now here we are and it’s such a great benefit, and always loving things to do with Beckley,” Secretary of Shade Tree Car Club, Timmy Nunn says. “We will have round about a hundred cars and we’ll get ’em in here and start judging, we hope we’ll have a good turnout.”

Around 30 trophies were going to be given out after the event, those include the Mayor’s Choice and the City Department’s favorites, along with the People’s Choice.

