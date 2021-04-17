NATIONAL ANIMAL CRACKER DAY IS SUNDAY

Iconic Animal Cracker Company Celebrates 150 Years in Business

Sunday, April 18th marks National Animal Cracker Day, a day to celebrate a favorite childhood snack known for not only being delicious but entertaining as well.

First to the US market in 1871 and using the same recipe since the turn of the 20th century, Stauffer’s, PA-based baker of the iconic Original Animal Cracker, is celebrating 150 years of making snack time healthy and fun for the young and young at heart.

To mark this milestone, Stauffer’s is releasing a limited-edition Commemorative Bear Jug packaging featuring a nostalgic label. The label pays homage to Stauffer’s NIFTY ® packaging from the 1800s, and pairs it with the iconic bear jug recognized by cracker-loving families. The collectable 150 th Anniversary Bear Jugs (Original and Chocolate) will be available in retailers nationwide early this summer.

To encourage Americans to play with their food and celebrate National Animal Cracker Day we have Stauffer’s employees available for interviews Friday, April 16 th . Carrie Kline has been with the company for 35+ years and collects Stauffer’s memorabilia; she has held a lot of positions within the company and currently she is in charge of ingredients as Materials Manager – Ingredients. Mardi Ung, a nutritionist/dietitian, is head of product development and has been a part of the Stauffer’s family for 12 years.

